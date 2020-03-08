Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of VGI opened at $12.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

