Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.0% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.
KMX stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.08.
In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.