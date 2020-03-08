Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.0% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.08.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

