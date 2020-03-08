Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $474,000 Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,740,000 after buying an additional 793,598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 69,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

RHP stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.65. 1,004,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

