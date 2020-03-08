Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $437,000 Position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,974 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 345,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 32.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 78,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.14. The company had a trading volume of 397,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,463. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.16. National Health Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.35.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.1025 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.36%.

In other National Health Investors news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $275,574.08. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

