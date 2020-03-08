Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 951 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

NYSE DHI traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,155,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,801. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.