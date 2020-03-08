Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 834 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,477,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 844,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,343,000 after purchasing an additional 162,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 590,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EFX traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.18. 1,496,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,069. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.26. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $164.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

