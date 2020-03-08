Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 271 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,109,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.89 and a 200-day moving average of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

