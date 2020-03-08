Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 244 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.83.

NYSE APD traded down $4.29 on Friday, hitting $229.71. 2,175,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.31 and a 52-week high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

