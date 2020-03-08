Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 136 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BURL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,183,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $464,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 286.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 83,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.57.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $4.23 on Friday, hitting $214.23. 1,547,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.56.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 151.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at $37,412,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.