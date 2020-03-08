Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 12,923 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,923 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 89,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COG traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. 22,584,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,869,262. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

