Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.38. 3,442,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,001. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra increased their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

