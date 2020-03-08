Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 106 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Alleghany by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Alleghany by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Alleghany by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Alleghany by 692.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on Y shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alleghany currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Y stock traded down $25.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $674.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $600.23 and a twelve month high of $847.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $787.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $781.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. Alleghany’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

