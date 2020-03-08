Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,467 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,722,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,644 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,780,000 after purchasing an additional 150,979 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,511,000 after purchasing an additional 142,176 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,808,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $546,413,000 after purchasing an additional 126,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other Universal Health Services news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

NYSE:UHS traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.97. The company had a trading volume of 966,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,371. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.