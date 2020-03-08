Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,867,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of IAA by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of IAA by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IAA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.16. 934,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,863. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.76. IAA has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

