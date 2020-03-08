Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,036,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,171. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.59.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

