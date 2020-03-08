Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $504,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,679 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,090,000 after purchasing an additional 83,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,528,000 after buying an additional 323,402 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,049,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 326,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,732,000 after buying an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.88 and a 12 month high of $340.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.96.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.30.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,468,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,800 shares of company stock valued at $35,317,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

