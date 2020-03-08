Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $466,000 Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,917 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

EBAY stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. 12,849,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,661,005. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

