Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $341,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 468.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.96. 1,361,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.29 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $6,430,906. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

