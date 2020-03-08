Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.60. 2,275,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,209. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. First Analysis downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.35.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.