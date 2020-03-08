Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,172. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

