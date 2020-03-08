Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $2,359,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $3,320,318.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,551,158.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.43. 3,156,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,137. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $123.50 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

