Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 282 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Gartner stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,785. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $117.30 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

