Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 7,538 LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in LTC Properties by 742.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in LTC Properties by 421.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,942. LTC Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

In other LTC Properties news, Director James Pieczynski purchased 1,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,764. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.