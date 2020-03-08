Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 878 Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 476.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in China Biologic Products during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 441.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in China Biologic Products during the third quarter worth about $2,730,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. China Biologic Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

China Biologic Products stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.39. 151,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,372. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $119.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.56.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

