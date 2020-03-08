Viad (NYSE:VVI) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $40.48 and last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 2958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VVI. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, insider David W. Barry bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,836.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $59,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,145.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $188,137 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 940,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,463,000 after purchasing an additional 438,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,707,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 182,633 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 137,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 65,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the third quarter worth $4,009,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.56 million, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

