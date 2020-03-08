Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,508 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.50. 1,872,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,097. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,643,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $2,845,531.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,108 shares of company stock worth $27,901,159. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.