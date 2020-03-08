Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,124 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Vermilion Energy worth $16,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 738.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,791.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VET traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,192. Vermilion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1735 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 633.33%.

VET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.39.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

