Verizon Communications Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Verizon Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Verizon Communications has a payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

