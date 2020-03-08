Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VBTX has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of VBTX opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Veritex has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Veritex by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Veritex by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 83,853 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.