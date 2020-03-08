Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Reduced by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,968,000 after buying an additional 1,326,397 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,896,000 after buying an additional 334,000 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,722,000 after buying an additional 134,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,137,000 after buying an additional 84,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,581,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $888,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,822.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,055 shares of company stock worth $16,261,811. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,761. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.10 and a 12 month high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.34.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.75.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.