Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Raised to $235.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTN. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.66.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $196.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $187.50 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.72.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $87,618,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

