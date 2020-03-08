Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 17947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from to in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

