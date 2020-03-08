Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

UMRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:UMRX opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Unum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unum Therapeutics by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 75,753 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 2,626.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 341,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.