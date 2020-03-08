Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens started coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.70 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,309,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,707,000 after acquiring an additional 195,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Union Bankshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,244,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 188,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Union Bankshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,048,000 after acquiring an additional 99,525 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Union Bankshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,467,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 54,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

