Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF) Trading Up 100%

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited (OTCMKTS:ULTRF) shares were up 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 38,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF)

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited, an industrial shipping company, provides marine transportation services in South America, Europe, Central America, North America, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: River Business, Offshore Supply Business, and Ocean Business. The River Business segment owns and operates dry and tanker barges, and push boats in the Hidrovia region of South America.

