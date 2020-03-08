Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,751 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.06% of Trueblue worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Trueblue during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Trueblue alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TBI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 513,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,545. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. Trueblue Inc has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TBI. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Trueblue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.