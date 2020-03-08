Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the travel company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.84.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.