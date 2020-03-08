Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $194,039,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 294,055 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $45,051,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,672,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,622 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,266 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

Lam Research stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,660. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

