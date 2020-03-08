Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,686 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,558,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,428,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,765,000 after purchasing an additional 365,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. 24,926,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,714,782. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $808.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.