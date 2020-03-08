Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 1,687.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Get Plymouth Industrial Reit alerts:

PLYM traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.64. 111,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,258. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.