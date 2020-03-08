Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 873.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,173 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in McDermott International were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 383.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 76,551 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 187.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 32,343 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 63.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 66,511 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 159,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 78,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 119.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 414,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 225,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get McDermott International alerts:

MDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on McDermott International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDermott International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

MDR stock remained flat at $$0.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $127.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.87. McDermott International Inc has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR).

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.