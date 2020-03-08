Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Community West Bancshares were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of CWBC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.43. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Community West Bancshares Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.