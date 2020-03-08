Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

In other SIGA Technologies news, CEO Phillip Louis Gomez III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Also, Director Paul G. Savas purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 420,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,564. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

