Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 544.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Spartan Motors were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spartan Motors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 41.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 524,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 152,773 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the third quarter valued at $7,134,000. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 365,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 245,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 27.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 37,923 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,504,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPAR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.36. 356,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Spartan Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

