Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Chase were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.55. 20,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,656. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $60,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,354,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

About Chase

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

