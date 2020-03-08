Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,123 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 627.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hilltop by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hilltop by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hilltop by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hilltop by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 76,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $22.01. 821,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.85. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

