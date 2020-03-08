Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 2,202 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 133.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 519,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,991. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $323.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.82. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 177.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.