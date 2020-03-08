TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded to Buy by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $122.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $115.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates lowered TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.38.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of BLD stock opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average of $104.41. TopBuild has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $125.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,597,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,869,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.