The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

The Zweig Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

The Zweig Total Return Fund

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The Zweig Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

