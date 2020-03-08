The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Holdings Cut by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in The Medicines were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Medicines by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Medicines by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in The Medicines by 1,156.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in The Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Medicines by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDCO. BidaskClub raised shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Chardan Capital cut shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCO remained flat at $$84.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.11. The Medicines Company has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $84.98. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

